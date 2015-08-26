Man accused of killing two in DUI crash pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a fiery crash in Bay Park that killed two passengers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

Antony N. Schoenle was ordered held on $2 million bail. He was arraigned from his hospital bed at UCSD Medical Center.

San Diego police investigators said Schoenle was behind the wheel of a 2000 Dodge Stratus that struck a curb in the 4800 block of Friars Road, veered onto an embankment and struck a large boulder, causing a fire which engulfed the car about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Schoenle was able to free himself from the wreckage, but his passengers - - best friends Lizzy Garcia and Lupe Acosta, in their early 20s -- were trapped in the car and burned to death.

Acosta's puppy also died in the accident.

Deputy District Attorney Steven Schott said Schoenle's blood-alcohol level was measured at .09 percent about two hours after the crash.

The defendant had consumed alcohol, marijuana and cocaine prior to the accident during a night of partying that began nearly 12 hours before the crash, the prosecutor alleged.

Schoenle faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

A bail review is set for Sept. 1 and preliminary hearing for Nov. 16.