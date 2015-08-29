Fan falls from upper deck in Atlanta, taken to hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — A fan fell from the upper deck into the lower-level stands at Turner Field on Saturday night, and was given emergency medical treatment before being taken to a hospital during the game between the Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

Blood was on the concrete surface around the seats after the man was put on a backboard. Stadium medical personnel treated him for about 10 minutes, applying CPR. As they worked in a circle around the man, security officers cleared the area.

The man fell close to the area where players' wives and families sit. The family members were escorted to a room near the clubhouse, and many were crying.

A security guard at the room holding the family members said the families saw the man try to hang onto a wire that runs from the protective net behind the plate to under the press box. The man then fell the rest of the way to the lower level seats.

Braves outfielder Cameron Maybin's son was crying. A woman went to the Braves' dugout and told catcher A.J. Pierzynski about the incident.

The wires and even the net shook for a few seconds immediately after Alex Rodriguez was introduced as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. The man apparently fell from the upper deck, hit the wire and then fell farther into the seats.

Police blocked off about 10 rows of seats in section 201.

The Braves said in a statement: "There was an accident during tonight's game involving a fan. The fanwas immediately treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital."





