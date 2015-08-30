Motorcyclist killed in crash in Torrey Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Torrey Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Torrey Hills Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Carmel Mountain Road near Via Mar De Ballenas. Police say that two motorcyclists were driving in the eastbound lanes when one of them suddenly lost control of his bike, hit a curb, and crashed into a tree.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Investigators reported they believe speed was a factor.

