Pedestrian killed by DUI suspect near Imperial Beach checkpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian killed by DUI suspect near Imperial Beach checkpoint

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach Saturday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man was hit by a vehicle headed westbound between Emory Street and 10th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Rojas, on suspicion of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.