Pedestrian killed by DUI suspect near Imperial Beach checkpoint

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach Saturday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man was hit by a vehicle headed westbound between Emory Street and 10th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Rojas, on suspicion of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.