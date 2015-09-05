San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors victims

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A stair climb held Saturday morning honored firefighters, police and other emergency personnel killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

The San Diego Firefighter 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb challenged firefighters, police, military personnel and civilians to ascend 110 stories at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. It began at 7 a.m.

Each climber received a badge and photo representing one of the 403 firefighters, police officers, Port Authority officers and emergency medical personnel who died in the terrorist attacks.

"This event brings tears to your eyes, makes you proud to be an American and gives you a great workout all at once," said Carlyle Wund of Firefighter Aid, which is organizing the climb. "It unites firefighters and the general public in the spirit of support and remembrance."

The event, one of 30 like this around the U.S., will raise funds for programs that assist firefighters and their families impacted by on-duty injuries and death. Other patriotic festivities are also scheduled, along with food trucks and a craft beer garden.