Pursuit ends in crash in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car chase that involved National City police ended when the suspects crashed into a building in Bay Terraces Sunday afternoon. 
   
At about 4 p.m., the two suspects hit a building on the 2000 block of Alta View Drive. Both suspects exited the car; one escaped and the other other was arrested. 
   
National City police remain on the hunt for the missing suspect. No injuries were reported in the crash.  

