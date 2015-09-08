Rady Children's awarded $250,000 research grant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rady Children's Hospital has been awarded a grant that will help in the research and development of pediatric cancer treatments.

The $250,000 grant was given Tuesday during the annual Hyundai Hope on Wheels Donation and Hand Print ceremony.

During the ceremony to commemorate San Diego children battling cancer, kids got to place their handprints on a Hyundai Tucson.

The grant money will go towards researching the most common form of pediatric cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Funding like this is essential because it allows collaborative work to take place in a space where we don't usually work together. So the pediatric and adult cancer doctors get to work together, not just in medicine, but in science," said Dr. Catriona Jamieson.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month.