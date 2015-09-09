Bicyclist hit near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A crash in Balboa Park left a bicyclist severely injured, San Diego police officer said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old rider turned into the path of a northbound Fiat at the intersection of Pershing Drive and Redwood Street and was struck around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening head injuries, Delimitros said.

The 31-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Fiat was apparently uninjured.