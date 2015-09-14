Rare oarfish found dead in the surf at La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rare oarfish found dead in the surf at La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A rarely seen sea creature caused quite a stir along Shell Beach in La Jolla. 

The body of a 10-foot long oarfish was found floating in the water. It's not yet known how the fish died or how it ended up near the beach. Oarfish live at depths of up to 3,000 feet and are capable of growing 50 feet long. 

The National Marine Fisheries picked up the oarfish carcass for further study. 

