Local swimmers complete an amazing journey

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Last Saturday, seven teenage girls from the North County swam from Catalina Island to Palos Verdes in 7 hours, 51 minutes and 37 seconds.

It's the second best relay time for a female team ever.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely followed the high school swimmers during their training. He has an update on the money raised by the charity swim.

After training for months for a twenty mile mission, the girls hopped in the water after midnight and started swimming.

Although the team called Ocean's Seven was worried about sharks, they were hunted by something much smaller. The team was stung repeatedly by jelly fish.

Swimming is usually a sport for individuals, but this swim was selfless.

The goal was to raise 10-thousand dollars for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a non-profit group that transforms the lives of children with deformities. The team raised 15-thousand dollars and donations are still coming in.

If you'd like to make a donation click on the Hot Button.