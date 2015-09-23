Sheriff's department investigating profane email - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff's department investigating profane email

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Protesters are calling on Sheriff Bill Gore to take action after a profane email traced back to sheriff's headquarters was sent to an activist group critical of law enforcement policies. 

The email was sent to the group United Against Police Terror San Diego. They rallied outside the department headquarters on Tuesday. The department says they are looking into it. 

The group has filed a complaint with the county's Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board. 

