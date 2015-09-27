Rare jellyfish invading South Bay, blame El Nino

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Swarms of dinner-plate sized creatures are invading the waters off Chula Vista.

They have been identified as Australian Spotted Jellyfish and hordes of them have been seen in the South Bay in the last few days. They're native to the western side of the Pacific Ocean, Australia and Japan.

So what are they doing here? Biologists say, blame El Nino.

The jellies have a mild sting and aren't considered dangerous. However, biologist say if you see them, it's best to look, not touch.