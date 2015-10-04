Police investigating after bicyclist struck by car

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A bicyclist was seriously injured as he was struck by a vehicle just off the freeway in Mission Bay Sunday.



The collision occurred close to the northbound 5's Mission Bay Drive offramp in the 4300 block, at around 11:30 a.m., San Diego police said.



The man, 51, was hit by the car as the driver, 36, came off the freeway. He suffered fractures to his spine and left arm. Police said he did not wear a helmet.



He was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, a SDF-R dispatcher said.



The California Highway Patrol was called to close off the area, which did not have a designated crosswalk.



Alcohol did not appear to be involved, police said.

https://twitter.com/HopeCBS8/status/650758657366323200