Marine found dead at Camp Pendleton shooting range

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Marine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head at a Camp Pendleton firearms-training facility Monday, military officials reported.

The victim was found mortally wounded at Marksmanship Training Range 214 on the grounds of the northern San Diego County Marine Corps station about 6 a.m., said 1st Lt. Colleen McFadden, public affairs officer for the 1st Marine Division.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, and the victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," McFadden said. "We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."