Drivers evacuated from stranded vehicles on flooded streets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police officers and firefighters rescued several stranded drivers in Kearny Mesa Tuesday afternoon after streets in the area became flooded due to the ongoing rain storm.

The cars became stranded along Convoy Street between Ronson Road and Raytheon Road, prompting police to shut down the street temporarily while drivers were helped from their vehicles.

Water starting to recede on Convoy b/w Ronson & Raytheon. Drain opened up. Cars flooded. Road blocked off @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/cpXGsPIUDk — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) January 6, 2016

Flash Flood Warning until 7:15PM for parts of #SanDiego. Flood, storm and surf warnings: https://t.co/tt6aRIeHD8 pic.twitter.com/YkkdXpP5TE — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) January 6, 2016