Vintage Himmel - Larry does weather with Raquel Welch

CBS News 8 broadcast engineer Scott Rice always knew he wanted to work in the TV business. In fact, 16-years-ago he got Larry's attention. That's when Larry discovered that Scott was running a radio station, out of his bedroom.
Watch the video above for this week's Vintage Himmel.
San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day festival is back! The annual San Diego ShamROCK returns Saturday, March 17th from 4pm to midnight.
Dozens of local kids took to the stage to spell Thursday morning and the winner will go on to represent San Diego at a national event.
Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own.
With eight locations throughout the county and each location housing at least 20 television screens, Oggi's is a great option when deciding where to catch your favorite March Madness games.
If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck. As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.
Sixteen years ago our next guest helped moms get their body back, now she's helping them get their life back.