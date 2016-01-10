Four people killed in crash after car runs red light - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Four people killed in crash after car runs red light

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) - A driver in a speeding Acura ran a red light early Sunday morning near Chula Vista and crashed into a van, killing four people inside his car and critically injuring another person. 

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Industrial Boulevard and Main Street, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick of the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the Acura was speeding southbound on Industrial Boulevard when it ran a red light at Main Street and crashed into a westbound Honda Odyssey van occupied by five people. The Acura careened off the van and crashed into a traffic light pole, sheering the Acura in half. 

Three people in the Acura were ejected from the vehicle and later died at a local hospital. One other person in the Acura was killed and another person suffered critical injuries. 

Two people in the van were inured. 

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. There is no other immediate information at this time. 

