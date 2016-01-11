Finding Rover app saves three dogs in nine days

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When a pet escapes the house, or runs off during a walk, it's never easy for their owners to find them right away.

New technology is making the search easier. In fact, the app "Finding Rover" has recently helped reunite three local residents with their lost dogs.

County officials still recommend chipping pets and having them wear a collar.

The app "Finding Rover" is free to download.

CBS News Dominic Garcia explains in the above video how the app works.