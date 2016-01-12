New airport car facility to open next week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new rental car facility at Lindbergh Field is set to open next week.

The 2 million square foot structure on the north side of the airport will house 14 of the largest rental companies. Currently, each company has its own facility off the airport property and picks up customers individually. Airport officials say the new facility will improve customer service and streamline operations.

The new center has room for 5,000 rental cars.