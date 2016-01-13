Crane collapse shuts down SB I-15 lanes near SR-94 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crane collapse shuts down SB I-15 lanes near SR-94

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A crane moving concrete barriers on a South Park freeway ramp toppled over early Wednesday, seriously injuring a laborer and leaving traffic lanes in the area blocked for hours.
   
The accident on the connector between southbound state Route 15 and westbound SR-94 occurred shortly before 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
   
The victim wound up pinned between two safety barricades known as K-rails, SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador said. Co-workers were able to free the man prior to the arrival of emergency crews.
   
Medics took the worker to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of a severe leg injury.
   
A second crane was brought in to right the one that had fallen, Amador said.
   
All lanes were open again at the accident site by shortly before 6 a.m., the CHP reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.