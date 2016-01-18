More than 180 restaurants serve up their best during San Diego's Restaurant Week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – This week is your chance to check out that restaurant you've been wanting to try now that San Diego Restaurant Week is underway.



The event is in its 12th year and will have the best from nearly 200 kitchens around the county for eight days.

Participating restaurants throughout San Diego County will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 and two-course prix-fixe lunches for $10, $15 or $20.

San Diego Restaurant Week runs Sunday, January 17 through Sunday, January 24.