"American Heroes: Portraits of Service" exhibit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Portraits of veterans went on display Wednesday in a new gallery at the Belmont Village Senior Living Community in Cardiff.

The photos were taken by renowned portrait photographer Thomas Sanders.

They show the veterans as they are today along with memorabilia, superimposed with a historic backdrop depicting their service.

One resident who served as a photographer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955 said he is very pleased with how his portrait turned out.

“I think his photographs are absolutely excellent. He does a wonderful job and the framing and the presentation and the gallery is really worthwhile and more people should see it,” said

A second gallery will open Thursday at a Belmont Village Facility in Sabre Springs.