Finding homes for wounded warriors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Many veterans who make it back from war return to find out they do not have a home to live in.

Steve Bauford is a Marine Corps veteran. He completed three tours of duty in Iraq, but when he returned home, he found himself sleeping in a single bed in a living room.

Bauford finally asked for help and was allowed to move into the Wounded Warrior home in Vista.

Mia and Steve Roseberry are the founders of Wounded Warrior Homes. They are willing to tackle the red tape because they believe the veterans deserve it.

Veterans such as Ryan Donkersley can live in the Wounded Warrior home with food included at no cost to them for up to two-and-a-half years.

Both Donkersly and Bauford are grateful for what they have.

Watch the video report above as CBS News 8’s Jeff Zevely spent the day in Vista at a Wounded Warrior home that could use some reinforcements.