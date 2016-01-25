Sloth rescued from guardrail in Ecuador - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sloth rescued from guardrail in Ecuador

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The award for cutest animal rescue this week goes to crews in Ecuador who saved a sloth that was stuck on a beltway.

The tiny sloth made it about half way across the road before getting stuck. Ecuadorian transit authority workers found it clinging to a guardrail on Friday.

The adorable animal was checked out by veterinarians before being released back into its natural habitat.

