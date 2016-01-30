Denver police say 1 person dead in shooting, stabbing

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say one person is dead and others injured in a shooting and stabbing at a motorcycle expo.

Police spokeswoman Raquel Lopez says the incident occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday at the National Western Complex. The Colorado Motorcycle Expo is being held this weekend at the complex.

Lopez says multiple people were injured but she couldn't provide an exact number. She couldn't say whether any gangs were involved.

Lopez says police evacuated people from the complex. No arrests have been made.





