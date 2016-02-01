Gearing up and dressing up for the Kook Run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gearing up and dressing up for the Kook Run

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 5th Annual Cardiff Kook Run kicks off Sunday which is the same day as the Super Bowl. 

Thousands turn out for the colorful event that celebrates fun coastal living on a day reserved for football. 

Steve Lebherz, the race's co-founder, played middle linebacker in college and is not afraid of colliding with the NFL. 

Proceeds from past runs have helped repair the Kook's Wall and banister, as well as install landscaping. 

Ass Jeff Zevely reports in the video above, only Cardiff could pull of such a "kooky" idea. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.