Gearing up and dressing up for the Kook Run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 5th Annual Cardiff Kook Run kicks off Sunday which is the same day as the Super Bowl.

Thousands turn out for the colorful event that celebrates fun coastal living on a day reserved for football.

Steve Lebherz, the race's co-founder, played middle linebacker in college and is not afraid of colliding with the NFL.

Proceeds from past runs have helped repair the Kook's Wall and banister, as well as install landscaping.

only Cardiff could pull of such a "kooky" idea.