Two hurt after car crashes into car in KFC drive-thru

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman and her daughter are recovering Tuesday morning after their car went off the road and crashed into another car stopped at a drive-thru window at an El Cajon KFC restaurant. 

According the California Highway Patrol, the woman may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel. 

Her car went down an embankment and slammed into a car parked at the drive-thru window Monday night. 

The woman and her daughter were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. 

The two women in the other car were not hurt. 

