Two hurt after car crashes into car in KFC drive-thru

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman and her daughter are recovering Tuesday morning after their car went off the road and crashed into another car stopped at a drive-thru window at an El Cajon KFC restaurant.

According the California Highway Patrol, the woman may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Her car went down an embankment and slammed into a car parked at the drive-thru window Monday night.

The woman and her daughter were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The two women in the other car were not hurt.