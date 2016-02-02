Man rescues brother in Otay Mesa house fire

OTAY MESA (CBS 8) - A man rescues his brother from a burning guest house packed with oxygen tanks Tuesday.

It happened in Otay Mesa near Clavelita Street and Del Sur Boulevard overnight.

As the fire spread to a neighbor's garage, the man inside was pulled out by his brother, police said.

Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread to the main house, where a family of eight was sleeping.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for burns.

A burning cigarette may be to blame, officials said.