Man rescues brother in Otay Mesa house fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man rescues brother in Otay Mesa house fire

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (CBS 8) - A man rescues his brother from a burning guest house packed with oxygen tanks Tuesday. 

It happened in Otay Mesa near Clavelita Street and Del Sur Boulevard overnight.

As the fire spread to a neighbor's garage, the man inside was pulled out by his brother, police said.

Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread to the main house, where a family of eight was sleeping.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for burns.

A burning cigarette may be to blame, officials said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.