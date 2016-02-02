Gas prices around San Diego continue to drop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas prices around San Diego continue to drop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Feb. 10, 2015, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $2.70.

The average price has dropped 26 of the past 27 days, decreasing 37 cents, including a half-cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9-cents less than a week ago and 35-cents lower than one month ago, but 25-cents higher than one year ago.

