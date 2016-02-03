Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Year of The Monkey - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Year of The Monkey

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It is the Year of The Monkey!

Lunar New Year festivities are important in the Chinese culture. 

And in keeping with the Chinese tradition of wishing good fortune and happiness to family and friends, SeaWorld guests who visit the Lunar New Year Festival area and show venues will have an opportunity to receive a red envelope with a special gift inside.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld continues Feb. 6–8, 12–15, and 20–21. Guests born in the Year of The Monkey – 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992 or 2004  will receive FREE admission on Feb. 6-8.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from SeaWorld with all the details.

For more information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.