Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Year of The Monkey

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It is the Year of The Monkey!

Lunar New Year festivities are important in the Chinese culture.

And in keeping with the Chinese tradition of wishing good fortune and happiness to family and friends, SeaWorld guests who visit the Lunar New Year Festival area and show venues will have an opportunity to receive a red envelope with a special gift inside.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld continues Feb. 6–8, 12–15, and 20–21. Guests born in the Year of The Monkey – 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992 or 2004 will receive FREE admission on Feb. 6-8.

