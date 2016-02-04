Dental assistant accused of molesting teen patient

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An El Cajon man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting an anesthetized 17-year-old girl while working as a dental assistant at a University Heights surgical office.

Luis Ramos, 36, was arrested Wednesday and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two counts each of oral copulation and sexual battery of a medically incapacitated person, according to San Diego police.

Ramos allegedly molested the patient, whose name was withheld, while she was undergoing a dental procedure at Park Boulevard Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery on Jan. 21.

The business has cooperated with investigators, Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen said.

Upon learning from a police detective about the allegations last week, the clinic suspended Ramos without pay pending resolution of the criminal case, general manager Chasity Daniel said.

Ramos has since resigned from his position.

Ramos had been employed by the surgical center since September 2013.

"He came highly recommended in the industry ... (and) had a stellar resume,'' Daniel said.

Ramos was being held in San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $2 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

