Fiery crash closes part of SR-52 during morning commute

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fiery multiple-vehicle crash on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area sent three people to hospitals and snarled traffic into Monday morning's commute.



One of the vehicles involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes near Santo Road burst into flames around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Ambulances were requested to take three vehicle occupants to hospitals, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The wrecked vehicle and debris from the crash initially blocked the entire eastbound highway and a SigAlert was issued. One caller told the CHP motorists were heading the wrong way on a nearby offramp to get off the highway.

The SigAlert remained in effect until shortly after 8 a.m., according to the CHP.