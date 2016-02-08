Driver killed after rear-ending tractor-trailer in Alpine

ALPINE (CNS) - A person in a van was killed Monday morning when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Alpine, authorities said.



The 15-passenger van crashed into an 18-wheeler and became lodged under it on eastbound Interstate 8 at Victoria Drive around 5:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear how many occupants were in the van at the time.



The crash prompted authorities to close one eastbound lane west of Willows Road and issue a SigAlert, according to the CHP.



No details about the person who died were immediately released.