Millions skip work on the day after the Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you went to work on Monday, you may have found yourself in an empty office.

Research shows a lot of people play hookie on the day after the Super Bowl.

Some researchers estimate that as many as one-in-ten workers may have called in sick Monday and the financial impact is in the millions.

Nationwide, an estimated 1.5 million people call in sick the Monday after the Superbowl. Researchers said anther 4.4 million people show up late for work.

San Diego State University business ethics lecturer Dr. Wendy Patrick said it is hard to measure productivity when it comes to Super Bowl related sick calls.

According to a 2012 study by the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, sick calls that were the result of watching, playing or attending a sporting event the day before cost employers 8.7-percent of their annual payroll .

"Many employers will tell you they dread coming in and having to scramble other people's shifts because some of the employees have overindulged and did not plan in advance," said Dr. Patrick.

Dr. Patrick said employees should do what is responsible and plan ahead.

The majority of people who called in are between the age of 18 and 34-years-old.

Being tired was the number one excuse, while being hungover was the second.