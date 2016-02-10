Dentist speaks on abuse accusations at this clinic

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The dentist who owns the clinic where 36-year-old Luis Ramos is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl while she was under anesthesia is speaking out about the accusations.

In his first sit down interview, Dr. Steven Podstreleny gave CBS News access inside his dental office where his former assistant allegedly sexually assaulted a patient, and explained why he has surveillance cameras inside the office and in the three operating cameras.

"You don't want to have someone's cry go unheard. This is one of the ways you can substantiate, you substantiate it with film," he said.

The cameras are placed in clear view in each room.

"I had cameras installed for this kind of situation that I thought would never happen, but it happened, allegedly," said Dr. Podstreleny.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows Ramos touching a girl's breasts and placing his head there for several minutes.

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle told Judge Jay Bloom on Tuesday that since Luis Ramos was arraigned on Friday, at least 15 calls have come into the San Diego Police Department regarding the case.

Out of those 15 calls, one female has been interviewed by police and the investigation is continuing, the prosecutor said.

Doyle asked the judge to increase the defendant's bail from $100,000 to$500,000, but the judge declined, saying the information presented was "very speculative.''

Detectives are sifting through 500 hours of surveillance video from Park Boulevard Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery to see if they can find evidence of other females being molested, Doyle said.

Ramos, 36, pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts of sexual battery of an unconscious person involving the 17-year-old girl. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.