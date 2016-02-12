San Diego gas prices hit one-year-low

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Feb. 5, 2015, decreasing 1.8 cents to $2.57.
The average price has dropped 36 of the past 37 days, decreasing 50 cents, including 2 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price is 10 cents less than one week ago, 44 cents lower than one month ago and 17 cents below what it was one year ago.
The average price decreased for 24 consecutive days, was unchanged Jan. 31, then resumed dropping Feb. 1.
"Most Central and Northern California drivers are already paying lower gas prices than at any time during 2015, but Southern California gas stations are charging on average 15 cents higher than the 2015 lowest price average of about $2.45 a gallon,'' Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.
"This is because of the continued impact of the Exxon Mobil Torrance refinery closure. But there's a chance local drivers could see more gas stations charging less than $2 a gallon before prices reverse course for the spring turnaround season.''
