Trying to return a family's long lost memories

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An old family heirloom has been discovered in Hillcrest and now the search is on for the family it belongs to.

The photo album dates back to the 1800's, and it was purchased at an estate sale in Hillcrest last year.

The intrepid group of volunteers who call themselves "heirloom archaeologists" are working to locate the living family members of those photographed. It's a search that the public may be able to participate in.

The album holds the memories of the Green family, whose life in the 1890's and early 1900's is well documented and meticulously preserved in the album.

Chris Hodge is a "heirloom archaeologist" based in Nashville. His non-profit's mission is to track down the living heirs to priceless mementos like the discovered photo album.

Hodge and his team of volunteers combed through photographs for any clues to the time period and location, including buildings, furniture, hairstyles and clothing.

The goal is to place the photo album into the hands of the descendants.

Heirloom Archaeology, which runs on donations, does not charge anything when it returns heirlooms to family members.

Over the past 15 years it has returned about 250 items.

Anyone with information about the family in the album or wishing to get a closer look at the photographs can visit the Heirloom Archaeology, LLC Facebook page.