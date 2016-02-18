Gelson's Market opens North County store

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We've seen plenty of grocery stores come and go lately, but a new one is about to open!

Gelson's Market opens new North County location in Carlsbad. The first 200 customers will get $20 worth of goodies and food. Plus, we share tips on how to make your produce last longer so you can make fewer trips to the store and save money.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Carlsbad with a sneak peek.

