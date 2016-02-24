Local Congressman Duncan Hunter endorses Donald Trump - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local Congressman Duncan Hunter endorses Donald Trump

By Paco Ramos, KFMB Interactive Editor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.)  on Wednesday told POLITICO he will support Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Congressman Hunter is one of the first members of Congress to openly express support for Trump.

In an interview with POLITICO, Hunter said Trump has the strength needed for the job. "We don't need a policy wonk as president. We need a leader as president," Hunter said, adding that he has told his colleagues much of the same thing. "I'm in, and I've been in," he said

According to his interview, Congressman Hunter and Trump see eye-to-eye on a number of issues, including border security.

In 2015, Congressman Hunter introduced legislation that became known by its opponents as the Donald Trump Act. According to POLITICO, the legislation would have forced law enforcement in a sanctuary cities to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they had an undocumented immigrant in custody.

Recently, Congressman Hunter introduced legislation requiring woman to register for the draft.

Hunter, a former Marine, was elected to Congress in 2008, taking over the seat of his father.

Congressman Hunter represents the 50th District of California. The district includes: Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, and mountain and desert areas stretching east to the Imperial County line. It extends slightly into southwestern Riverside County in the Temecula area.

