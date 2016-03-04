SD Festival of Science & Engineering kicks off with Expo Day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering is scheduled to begin Saturday, March 5th, with the annual Expo Day at Petco Park, which includes demonstrations, activities and speakers from numerous local companies and organizations.

Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the free event, which is organized by the nonprofit Biocom Institute and sponsored by genomics equipment maker Illumina.

Organizers said there will be 130 booths staffed by representatives of local companies and research organizations from around Southern California, offering hands-on demonstrations.

Among them are a "Star Wars"-themed recycling challenge, a creativity booth that mixes "Star Wars" with steampunk, and a TedxKids session run by the Cajon Valley Union School District.

The eighth annual festival continues through the week with events at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, San Diego Children's Discovery Museum, New Children's Museum, Birch Aquarium, Taylor Guitars and the Escondido Police Department - among other places.

Cal State San Marcos will host Super STEM Saturday on March 12, and San Diego State University will host a Science & Engineering Sampler March 19.