Segura gets 3 more hits for D-backs in 8-8 tie with Padres

San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp, left, is unable to make a catch on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock as Padres' Jon Jay, right, arrives to get the baseball during the second inning of a spring training baseball game.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Jean Segura had three hits, drove in two runs and made the top defensive play for an Arizona Diamondbacks split squad in an 8-8, nine-inning tie with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Segura, acquired in a January trade with Milwaukee, hit a two-run double and Peter O'Brien added a two-run home run off Padres rotation candidate Brandon Mauer in a six-run second inning.

Segura added two singles and made a diving stop up the middle before throwing out Melvin Upton Jr. The second baseman is 9 for 13 in four games.

"He's excited about the way he's swinging it and we're excited about it," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Mauer gave up five runs on two hits and three walks while getting eight outs.

Backup catcher Austin Hedges hit two homers and drove in five for the Padres.

There were smiles and banter when Hale and Padres manager Andy Green exchanged lineup cards before their first meeting. Green was Hale's third base coach in Arizona last season.

"It's not going to be easy all year," Hale said. "Those are not fun times to play against people that you have a lot of love for."

The second inning included Paul Goldschmidt's sacrifice fly and San Diego's Matt Kemp being unable track down Nick Ahmed's bloop to right.

Jake Lamb added a two-run homer for Arizona in a game that had 25 hits.