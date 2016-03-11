Santee water main break on Prospect near Highway 125

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Traffic is moving freely again in Santee where crews worked on a water main break Friday morning.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Prospect Avenue near the 125.

Thousands of gallons of water gushed into the street.

Work crews dug a big hole in the road and fixed the broken pipe, then patched the street.

Water service has been restored for about 40 homes.