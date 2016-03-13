"Cows on the Beach" photo re-enacted in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people and a few livestock gathered at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning to recreate a unique piece of San Diego history.

The La Jolla Historical Society hosted a re-enactment of the famous "Cows on the Beach" photo, which was taken back in 1906.

Students from El Capitan High School's Future Farmers of America program transported the eleven cows to the beach where the original picture took place 110 years ago.

The cows were provided by the Van Ommering Dairy and Eden Vale Dairy farms.