"Cows on the Beach" photo re-enacted in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Cows on the Beach" photo re-enacted in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:
UCSD Library, San Diego History Center Photographs UCSD Library, San Diego History Center Photographs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people and a few livestock gathered at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning to recreate a unique piece of San Diego history. 

The La Jolla Historical Society hosted a re-enactment of the famous "Cows on the Beach" photo, which was taken back in 1906. 

Students from El Capitan High School's Future Farmers of America program transported the eleven cows to the beach where the original picture took place 110 years ago. 

The cows were provided by the Van Ommering Dairy and Eden Vale Dairy farms. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.