Dog lost at sea for weeks found alive

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – What can only be described as a magical moment for civilians and the Navy, a dog presumed dead after being lost at sea was found alive and brought back home.

Luna, a 1 1/2-year-old German Shepard pup, fell overboard from a fishing boat nearly five weeks ago off the coast of San Clemente Island.

Luna’s owner, Nick Haworth, was unable to make the reunion at NAS North Island but his best friend came to take her home.

"This is not a day we thought would ever happen," said Conner Lamb, the dog owner’s best friend.

On February 10, about two miles off the coast of San Clemente Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, Haworth was bringing in the nets on their fishing boat when Luna went missing.

Haworth thought she had swam to shore, so he called the Navy to inquire about Luna and let them know about his lost dog. The dog was never found.

Haworth thought he had lost her forever and made a Facebook post in her honor.





Five weeks after Luna went missing, Melissa Booker, a wildlife biologist for the Navy, found the pup on the side of the road on San Clemente Island. The Navy owns the island, located 70 miles off San Diego, and uses it as a training base.

On Tuesday Booker called Haworth to tell him Luna was alive and well.

Luna was a little malnourished and a bit shy but the energetic pup has been cleared for any diseases.

Luna went home with her owner’s best friend Wednesday, but will be reunited with her owner Thursday when he returns from Arizona.







MUST WATCH: Luna, the dog lost at sea for 5 weeks and found by the #Navy. They reunion on @CBS8 @ 6:30 pic.twitter.com/yzyNHoOm24 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) March 17, 2016





LOVE this moment! Dog lost at sea for 5 weeks reunited w/family. Navy found her on San Clemente Island @CBS8 6:30 pic.twitter.com/B8CldQvcGh — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) March 16, 2016



