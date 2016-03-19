Good Samaritan calls for change after tragic crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Good Samaritan who helped pull a toddler out of a burning vehicle Thursday spoke to CBS News 8.

Sadly, the two-year-old toddler and his father both died as the result of the crash. Their SUV slammed into a tree and caught fire on Bear Valley Parkway.

Rob Canaan, who helped pull that two-year-old out of the burning wreckage, says he believes if a guardrail had been placed against the roadway, this accident and others could have been prevented.

"When you're in this situation, all you can think about is--how can I save this person?" Canaan said.

Arthur Walker, 37, of Escondido, apparently did not brake before his vehicle plowed into a roadside eucalyptus, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Walker died at the scene. Medics took the toddler to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn, in the video above, shares Canaan's story and his call for change.