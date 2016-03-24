Lockdown lifted at Naval Medical Center San Diego after gun scare

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report of a man with a gun at Naval Medical Center San Diego Thursday prompted a six-hour lockdown, suspending hospital operations until military police determined that there was no threat.



An unidentified person telephoned the Balboa Park care facility shortly before 7:30 a.m. and told an employee an armed man was on the fourth floor of the main administrative building, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said. The caller provided no name or other identifying information before hanging up.



Staffers and visitors were directed to remain in secured rooms as officers began searching the facility. Hospital administrators also told workers and patients due to arrive later to avoid the area until further notice.



The sweeps of the center grounds and buildings continued into the afternoon and turned up no suspects or other hazards, though police did find four unspent firearm cartridges in various parts of one building. It was unclear if the ammunition had anything to do with the ongoing emergency, O'Rourke said.



Authorities gave an all-clear about 1:30 p.m., after which ordinary hospital operations began resuming.



The security scare was the second to occur at the hospital in just under two months.



On Jan. 26, an apparently unfounded report of shots fired at the Navy medical center prompted lockdowns of its buildings and nearby schools as law

enforcement officers searched. No evidence of a shooting or any other security hazard was found.

At #navalmedicalcenter San Diego where someone reported seeing an armed man. Stay tuned for updates @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/T6ElRGTpW9 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) March 24, 2016

Facebook post #navalmedicalcenter San Diego put out this AM regarding report of man seen w/gun @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/2atI0zLh4g — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) March 24, 2016