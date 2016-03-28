Police: Pot smoking may have caused accident in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman is facing charges after allegedly causing an accident in Scripps Ranch.



The driver jumped the median and slammed her Toyota into a classic Porsche Sunday on East Pomerado Road, critically injuring two people. The Porsche was not equipped with shoulder straps or airbags.

Police officers said the Toyota driver may have been under the influence.

"There was a marijuana pipe in the center console and the bowl was still hot to the touch at the time of the collision,” said Sgt. Kerry Mensior with the San Diego Police Department.

All three people involved in the crash were rushed to the hospital.

The crash shut down part of Pomerado Road Sunday night.

The woman was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and is in the process of being taken into custody.