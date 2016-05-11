Katie Couric's new documentary examines gun violence

In her new documentary "Under The Gun," Katie Couric examines gun safety, the NRA, and the surprising commonalities between the two sides of the gun debate.

And the interview continued as America's foremost Catholic, Stephen, talked about how he should have gotten to meet the Pope before known non-Catholic Katie Couric.

