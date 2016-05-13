San Diegans line streets to honor US Navy SEAL killed in Iraq

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people — including motorcycle-riding combat veterans, schoolchildren waving flags and mothers with strollers — lined the streets of this military town Friday as the funeral procession of a Navy SEAL killed in Iraq passed by on its way to a national cemetery.
RELATED: Coronado based Navy SEAL killed in ISIS attack
The crowd stood in somber silence and some wiped away tears as the casket of Charles Keating IV was carried out of a Catholic church and driven through seven blocks lined with mourners. The body was transported across the bay to San Diego, where Keating will be buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
The SEALs had invited people to line the streets to honor Keating, just as residents here did in 2011 for two SEALs killed in Afghanistan.
Wearing a baseball cap with "Navy" emblazoned across it, Denise Gallagher, 56, cried as she saw the flag-draped coffin carried by sailors getting loaded into the hearse.
"Being a mother of two boys in the service, my heart goes out with full condolences to the family," she said. "He was such a hero, and I think the welcome that everybody's given him here in this town is just amazing. We're just here to support and honor our hero."
Family and friends attended a two-hour mass at the church in Coronado, where Keating's SEAL Team 1 is based. Then they poured out of the church and looked across to the sea of people gathered in a park, many waving flags quietly.
People began gathering on the streets hours before the procession came by.
Keating died in a gunbattle with Islamic State fighters May 3, making him the third service member killed in Iraq since U.S. forces returned there in 2014. He was buried as a chief petty officer, a rank he received posthumously.
The 31-year-old Keating, who grew up in Phoenix, "was a dedicated and professional SEAL, a true warrior," his Coronado-based SEAL Team 1 said in a statement.
"The legacy he leaves behind, for his fellow SEALs and for those who knew him, is unmistakable," the group said. "He died bravely, doing what he loved, and what he believed in."
The picturesque cemetery overlooking the bay to one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other is officially full, but exceptions are made for those killed in action.
At a memorial ceremony attended by more than a thousand people in Coronado on Thursday, Keating was posthumously awarded a Silver Star, the nation's third-highest combat medal, for his heroic actions during a March battle against Islamic State fighters in Iraq, said Lt. Beth Teach, a spokeswoman for the SEALs.
RELATED: San Diego-based Navy SEAL killed in Iraq to be promoted posthumously
He also received a Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon for what he did the day he was killed. He was part of a quick-reaction force that moved in May 3 to rescue U.S. military advisers caught in a gunbattle with more than 100 Islamic State militants.
RELATED: Coronado based Navy SEAL killed in ISIS attack
"He gave his life to protect his brothers," Keating's younger brother, Billy, also an enlisted SEAL, told mourners at Coronado's Tidelands Park.
Shortly before his deployment, Charles Keating and Brooke Clark decided to quietly wed, and the couple was looking forward to holding a traditional wedding ceremony with family and friends in November, Teach said.
Keating was a former cross-country runner who served multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and was known in Arizona as a grandson of a financier involved in the 1980s savings and loan scandal.
For the procession carrying Keating's remains, thousands of students from the Coronado Unified School District stood and waved flags along nearly seven blocks leading to the Navy base, said Maria Johnson, executive assistant of the superintendent.
"A lot of parents here have military ties, so this is very important for us to support the military," she said. "We've got a lot of parents on deployment. It's dear to our hearts."
Funeral procession just arrived at Fort Rosecrans national cemetery @CBS8 #charleskeating #navyseal #fallenhero pic.twitter.com/cbaSsBwVwL— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) May 13, 2016
Loved ones of fallen hero navy seal Charles Keating just arrived @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/EIRIz3xzQS— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) May 13, 2016
Funeral procession for U.S. Navy SEAL Charles Keating IV just crossed Coronado Bridge. https://t.co/lKwhMzEgRY pic.twitter.com/g5bXyznnDU— CBS News 8 (@CBS8) May 13, 2016
Casket taken away. Navy SEAL Charles Keating bravely fought ISIS. Coronado pays respect to his family. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/CIJvEnCUFc— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) May 13, 2016
Hundreds line streets of Coronado to pay respects to Chief Petty Officer Charles Keating. Navy SEAL vs. ISIS. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/t75ZNAuAda— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) May 13, 2016
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.