Three siblings hoping to find one forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Most children in foster care have had to endure many disappointments and big disruptions in their young lives.

Many times, sibling groups end up separated in the foster system and that's the hard reality for the three kids featured in this Adopt 8. But they remain hopeful that, they will soon find one forever family to take in all three of them.

Our playdate began with a big hug between brothers and their little sister too. Unable to live together right now in foster care, the three siblings cherish every moment they can spend together.

Keynell and Ariyana are currently living in one foster home, while their brother Daniel is in a group home and these situations have created some sadness for all three.

Being separated is stressful especially on Daniel who was quiet when he first showed up, but after a brief talk with his counselor Victor Castillo, Daniel was back on track, letting loose and having fun with his siblings.

Victor said Daniel has come a long way and is learning to face his fears head on, instead of running from them.

“We've really been able to help acknowledge his feelings and kind of teach him, when he's feeling frustrated, when he's feeling sad,” said Victor. “Right before we went on the go karts here, he told me he was feeling sad and nervous, and for Daniel to do something like that, it's really impressive.”

All three children are hoping to find one forever family.

They are fun-loving kids who get along well and will bring a lot of laughter into a home.

Keynell has a dynamic personality, and Ariyana loves trying to keep up with her big brothers.

“With them, I think with all older children in adoption, you need to think of them more as a marriage than a birth. I need somebody who will love them as they are,” said protective services worker, Shari Crall. “Somebody who's willing to take them as they are, and help them grow, progress and blossom.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U- adopt8 for a link to the free orientation schedule.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park, and also photographer Shannon Owens for taking the heart gallery photos featured in the above video.